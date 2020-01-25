Video: Airline passenger uses ventilation opening as a personal shoe dryer - News

advertisement

The video of the act was viewed more than 300,000 times and was bombarded with reactions.



A disgusting clip of an unmanageable passenger has recently surfaced on Instagram, where the unknown person puts a sneaker straight into the air vent vent.

The passenger has probably lifted the entire cabin to dry the apparently wet and dirty shoe. This act of shamelessness and total disdain for fellow passengers was recorded on video by a user named @dylanmiller and posted on the passenger embarrassment Instagram page, who usually shares clips of madmen caught red-handed while flying in airplanes.

A user wrote: “Please do this next to me so that I can attack an airplane”

Another user dropped a humorous comment with a hint of sarcasm: “Looking for a perfect way to spread your scent through the cabin? Look no further.”

