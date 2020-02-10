Rescue teams fought a building fire in the United Arab Emirates last night that left five people dead.

According to a statement by the National Ambulance on Monday, civil protection, along with medics and the Umm Al Quwain police, caused a fire in a six-story building in Umm Al Quwain’s Al Ramla district last night.

Five people were injured in the fire, three of them serious and two of moderate severity. All patients were cared for on site and quickly taken to Sheikh Khalifa Hospital and other hospitals in Umm Al Quwain for further treatment.

As soon as the call was received, the National Ambulance Communication Center immediately sent eight ambulances and two first aiders – and activated its MCI emergency plan.

National Ambulance praised the ACC staff for dealing with the incident and effectively mobilizing the right resources to curb the spread of fire and save the lives of all patients and tenants.