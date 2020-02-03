Advertisement

They had run 81 counterfeit shops in 18 countries around the world.



The Dubai police recently arrested an African gang of nine fraudsters specializing in cyber fraud after doing 81 counterfeit shops in 18 countries around the world.

Advertisement

The operation, known as the “Fox Hunt,” revealed a hidden online fraud network that tricked victims into transferring money to provide them with job opportunities.

The gang used several bank accounts to make transfers and deposits totaling more than Dh32 million.

The scammers were bankrupted in their home in the country where the Dubai Police e-crime team had found laptops and cell phones with confidential information about individuals and businesses, including bank accounts and credit card details, as documents and files that the condemn illegal activities of the gangs.

Maj. Gen. Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of the Dubai Police, said the arrest was a new achievement that had been added to the Dubai Police records to ensure the security of the Emirate and the protection of money and property , Maj. Gen. Al Marri reaffirmed the troop’s commitment to thwart cyber fraud and online fraud using cutting-edge technology.

“With gangs constantly changing their criminal methods, the Dubai police are trying to qualify the elite of officers and employees who specialize in using the latest technologies to fight emerging crimes,” said General Al Marri.

Maj. Gen. Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, deputy chief of criminal investigation, said Operation Fox Hunt was “a unique and extremely professional success” that prevented the gang from misusing 800,000 email addresses and thwarted their offer, Dh4 billion to steal .

Maj. Gen. Al Mansouri praised the enormous efforts of the forces that arrested the suspects and mastered the use of modern technology.

Brigadier General Jamal Salem Al Jalaf, director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation (CID) of the Dubai Police, said the case started when the Dubai Police Anti-Cybercrime Platform (www.ecrime.ae) received a notice, according to which some social media users have been deceived by presumptuous fraudsters who have promised to help with job opportunities.

“Uninterrupted work and thorough investigations have led to the identification of the group of fraudsters who used social media to celebrate illegitimate wealth that was registered under the names of others. They attracted victims with wrong job opportunities,” said Brig. Al Jalaf added.

“Victims received phishing emails that led them to transfer money to complete fake recruitment procedures.” Our teams closely monitored the gang and put the details of their IDs, bank accounts, homes and cars in the spotlight. “Brig. Al Jalaf revealed.

The attack

When the Dubai police closely monitored the group, they received a tip that one of the suspects was planning to leave the country. The CID team immediately drew up a plan and set an hour to arrest the suspects.

Captain Abdullah Al Shehi, deputy director of electronic investigations at the Dubai police, said the arrest had thwarted the gang’s attempt to drain the remaining 1,126 credit cards with an estimated total value of Dh 64 million.

Captain Al Shehi added that when investigating all the data collected, investigators realized that the gang had run their business through 81 counterfeit companies in 18 countries around the world and that they were clad with a facade of wealth and fake images.

Advertisement