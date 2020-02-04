Advertisement

The accident happened on a recently opened bridge.



A serious traffic accident involving more than 20 vehicles occurred yesterday in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

A now viral video clip shows the cluster that was allegedly made by a driver across the street.

The accident happened on a bridge that opened on King Fahd Road two months ago. A sudden stop resulted in more than 20 vehicles colliding after several other vehicles had driven in a row.

??? ???? ?????? ???? ?????? ????? ?? ????? ????? ??? ?????? ???? ????? ??? ?? ????? ???? ????????? ????? ?????? ???????? ??? ???? ??? ?????? ?????. pic.twitter.com/AUKx1vD8IB

– ???? (@MSDAR_NEWS) February 3, 2020

Despite the seriousness of the accident, local media in Saudi Arabia reported that there were no injuries or deaths when an ambulance arrived.

The report states that there are usually large traffic jams in Tabuk every day.

Advertisement