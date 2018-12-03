advertisement

Lots of headlines also made the outcry over comments from Ed Razek, chief marketing officer of L Brands, the parent company of Victoria’s Secret. In an interview with Vogue last month, Razek was asked if Victoria’s Secret “felt the need to deal with the market change,” for other brands with oversized women or transgender women.

“If you ask us if we were considering adding a transgender model to the show or if we want to include a plus size model on the show, we did,” said Razek, noting that she was invented the plus size model show. “with Lane Bryant, although there was little interest in an oversize lingerie special in 2000. Then he added that he didn’t think the company should include transmodels on the show:” No, I don’t think that we should. Well, why not? Because the show is a fantasy. It’s a 42-minute entertainment program. That’s it. “

Razek later apologized and partially said: “My comment regarding the inclusion of transgender models on the Victoria Secret Fashion Show came out as insensitive. I apologize. To be clear, we would definitely cast a transgender model for the show. “And although the company probably hoped the controversy would end, it continued until Sunday’s ABC broadcast when actor Halsey Razek criticized comments and” lack of inclusiveness. “

Halsey sang “Without Me” and was one of the highly acclaimed musical performances for the event, which was recorded in New York City on November 8th. When the show aired on the east coast at 10 p.m., Halsey released a statement to her 10.2 million Instagram followers and 9.8 million Twitter followers, denouncing Razek’s statements (without naming names).

“I loved Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show when I was young. Performing this year with other great artists and hard-working models / friends was supposed to be the best night of my year. After I filmed the show, however, there were some comments given to the show that I just can’t ignore, ”she wrote.

Halsey, who is bisexual, continued: “As a member of the LGBTQ + community, I have no tolerance for a lack of inclusiveness. Especially not one who is motivated by stereotypes, ”she wrote. “If you are on my side because you saw my performance tonight, instead allow me to draw your attention to GLSEN: an organization that provides services to protect LGBTQ + youth. And in relation to the youth, to which these comments are aimed in a world in which they feel that they are “different”, I made a considerable donation in honor of them. “

“If you are a transsexual reading this and have felt alienated or invalid from these comments, please know that you have allies. We are in solidarity, “she concluded with a clear look at Razek’s quote:” And complete and complete acceptance is the only “fantasy” that I support. ‘

The television broadcast special, which also featured performances by Rita Ora, Bebe Rexha, Shawn Mendes, the Struts, the Chainsmokers and Kelsea Ballerini, did not express anything about the backlash. In an introductory video, the brand emphasized the topic “empowerment of women”.

Models spoke of Victoria’s secret as a “sisterhood” and the “importance of helping each other” as well as a “group of girls who motivate and inspire you”.

And perhaps against the criticism that Victoria’s Secret is about selling a picture to men, another goal is “to be sexy for ourselves and for who we want to be, not because a man says that you are must – it was never about first. “

