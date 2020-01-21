Victoria F. from Country Singer Chase Rice: What We Know

advertisement

It’s safe to say that season 24 will see The Bachelor’s most dramatic musical performance to date. Victoria Fullerwho competes for Peter WeberOnce had a relationship with the country singer Chase Rice – And he appears in the upcoming episode.

The 34-year-old Rice first appeared on Survivor: Nicaragua in 2010. After his second place, he released a six-track EP entitled Country As Me. After releasing two full-length albums, Rice finally reached number one on country radio with his single “Eyes on You”. According to the musician, he went on the ABC dating series to promote the track and didn’t know that Fuller, 25, was a candidate on the show.

“I wanted to continue there and promote my music,” he said in November at the 2019 CMAs podcast “The Morning Toast”. “But [ABC production] brought a little extra activity into the curriculum.”

He added, “Conveniently … I’ll be making new music this week.”

For her part, Fuller has been making waves in the series since the first evening when she joked about her “dry” sense of humor while getting into limo.

“But that’s about the only thing that’s currently dry,” she quipped a surprised Weber.

While the 25-year-old Fuller stopped being shy in the episode of January 12, she found the confidence to mess around with the 28-year-old Weber in front of an audience at a Revolve fashion show … while modeling lingerie. Before the season started, the medical sales representative apparently responded to Blogger RealitySteve’s claims that he had received “so many negative” stories about her.

“First of all, I would like to thank my family and friends for the overwhelming support. Even the strangers who have tried to show kindness. THANKS. The rumors you hear are wrong. It will be a time and a place I can defend myself, but now I’m waiting, “she wrote on Instagram at the time.” But bullying is NOT okay. It is also not fair. Especially when it comes to making a judgment and opinions To support speculations, assumptions and lies. “

Fuller will be the center of attention and collapse again on Monday, January 27th when she sees Rice at her personal meeting with Weber.

Scroll through everything we know about the relationship between Rice and Fuller:

