The BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire Show is scheduled to be canceled because its costs are too high, has been announced.

It is unclear when the program, named after its host born in Ramsbottom, will go up in the air.

BBC media editor Amol Rajan made the announcement on social media.

In a tweet that was released on Wednesday evening, he wrote: “The Victoria Derbyshire Show is from the air.

“I understand that @BBCNews is committed to Victoria and the show’s (award-winning) journalism.

“The cost of the linear channel when savings are needed is considered too high.

“The BBC declined to comment before an announcement next week.

The show is canceled

(Image: BBC)

“The show won awards at RTS and BAFTA. Victoria was nominated for Best Presenter 4 years in a row – and won once. The digital impact was tremendous. The show was meant to reach the audience the BBC was struggling with, and she did it online. “

The news shocked social media.

GMB presenter Piers Morgan tweeted: “Very strange decision. It was an excellent program and @vicderbyshire is an excellent journalist.”

Launch editor Louisa Compton, who now works for C4 Dispatches, wrote that the show has “an outstanding team and an excellent moderator”.

The show’s host was named Broadcaster of the Year at the PinkNews Awards 2015 and 2016.

The program received a BAFTA in 2017 for reporting former footballers who were sexually abused.

The news comes just two days after BBC Director General Tony Hall announced his resignation.

