Young and the Restless fans were shocked last week when Sharon Phyllis told everything that was going on in their lives. Her world was crumbling and she was there for Sharon when we didn’t think it would be. Sometimes the worst things are needed to bring people together and make them realize that they are more than that. There is so much that they have to let go and be around and they will make this happen. This won’t stop Phyllis from taking the man Abby is dating, but she’s working hard on it, even if they don’t really care. Kyle and Lola also had a lot to talk about, as they both realize that their marriage may be a mess. He just kissed Summer and we think he liked it. His wife doesn’t care that her male friend unbalances her husband. Therefore, there is an incomprehensible lack of respect in this marriage.

Victor is not happy with Billy and he is not happy that Billy ignores his warnings. He puts some serious things on the table for Billy that he needs to take note of, and he won’t. A lesson needs to be learned here. A lot has to be done here and he is working on it. Billy has something for Amanda, but she has withdrawn. She also felt that her past was right here to take her to the cleaners, and she’s not happy about that. Then there is Jack, who finally realizes that Kyle may not have been wrong when he mentioned that Theo has no good intentions.

What happens to young and restless people?

We think that’s a big deal, don’t we?

What’s next for young and restless people?

Something is changing for Victoria. She’s not happy that Billy did what he did to her, but she seems ready to go ahead and make the most of her life. She has to implement her plans because she will take control of her life and she will not allow anyone else to stand in her way. She has some plans and is on the way to getting help from her father. He will be more than happy that she wants to take these big steps and he will be very happy to help her. He may have a few ideas that will help her on her journey, but for the most part he will only be glad that, for once, she focuses on something other than Billy.

Nick and Phyllis may not be together, but they share a daughter, so they will always have something together in their lives. Right now they’re showing that they’re a little worried about them, and we think for a reason. She is not happy. She kissed Kyle, she gave him her feelings and she is not sure if she can get over the fact that he wants to work through his marriage. She thought there could be a chance for her, and she thought that she could do something bold by telling him how she felt and what she wanted, but it didn’t go the way she thought it could could. This is a problem that she has to deal with on her own, but it is too much for her to handle in this way.

