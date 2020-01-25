advertisement

The police identified the two victims of the early morning blast at the Gessner plant as Frank Flores and Gerado Carasquillo.

The families of the two men have been informed, the authorities said during a press conference on Friday night. Both worked at the Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, where a 4:24 hour blast.

Additional details about the victims have not been released, but this story will be updated.

Firefighters from the Houston Fire Department find their way through debris near the site of an explosion in Watson Grinding and Manufacturing on Friday, January 24, 2020. Two people have been reported dead by officials. Firefighters from the Houston Fire Department find their way through debris near the site of an explosion in Watson Grinding and Manufacturing on Friday, January 24, 2020. Two people have been reported dead by officials. Photo: Godofredo A. Vásquez, staff photographer

Victims in West Houston identified

