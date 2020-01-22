Vicki Gunvalson wants RHOC spinoff

advertisement

Desperate housewife?

Vicki Gunvalson has said she wants a spin-off from The Real Housewives of Orange County about her life – after RadarOnline.com reported exclusively that the star was only offered a friendship role for the next season.

On January 12, Radar announced that the RHOC women had received their next season contract offer letters, revealing who is and who is not present for the successful Bravo show next season.

In a state of shock, Vicki, 57, is again demoted to “friend” status if she decides to accept her offer, a source said.

“Vicki has not yet decided whether to take on a friendship role again,” the insider told Radar. “She has time to accept or decline Bravo Bigwigs’ offer.”

After Vicki shared a photo of her vacation in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico with her brother and sister, a fan suggested on Instagram on January 20: “Maybe you should start a spin-off from your family and business.”

Vicki replied: “This is a great idea” and marked the Bravo boss Andy Cohen, 50, and the network’s official IG account.

The contested upper floor of the OK was more enthusiastic about the idea than another supporter wrote: “Agree, love you, Vicki. Time to say goodbye to these ladies. You have a great future full of love. You don’t need that wickedness in your life. “

But the plan seems doubtful, as Bravo has already limited their camera time last season, as Radar reports.

“The network wants to get younger,” a source told Radar last year when she became just a friend of the series in which she has starred since its 2006 series premiere.

At that point, the insider predicted, “She will be seen as a friend on RHOC in the coming seasons as she is a household name. [But] no one sees the network that makes her the star again.”

And Radar has just confirmed that Vicki has again received a friendship offer for upcoming season 15 – take it or leave it, the source said.

But most of their co-stars should be happy about their own deals for next season.

“Confirmed and picked up for the RHOC cast for the next season Tamra Richter. Shannon Beador. Emily Simpson. Braunwyn Windham-Burke, and Kelly DoddThe source reported the letters sent to the ladies on January 9-10.

In the middle of the casting turmoil, Vicki undertook a week-long New Year’s cruise with her fiance Steve Lodge, She followed that with her trip to Mexico.

According to a radar source, Vicki promised to get engaged and then married Steve to save her RHOC job.

Steve made an application to Vicki and she showed off her engagement ring on social media.

Now she has the choice whether to take on a reduced role again, to leave RHOC permanently and / or to undertake a spin-off.

On January 3, Vicki said that she “doesn’t know” if she’s coming back for season 15 of RHOC.

But it’s clear that the determined reality TV star who declared in 2013, “I don’t think I will never have no story.” I’m Vicki Gunvalson. I’m not boring, “she thinks her own show is now worth it!

