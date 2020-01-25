advertisement

Bravo Bomb!

Vicki Gunvalson announced that it is leaving Orange County’s Real Housewives after 14 years.

“I’ll always be the top floor of the OK, but it’s time to say goodbye to the real housewives of Orange County,” Bravolebrity wrote on January 24 on their Instagram page https://www.instagram.com/p / B7uSDKyFr7m /.

advertisement

“It has been an incredible journey for 14 years and I want to thank you all for your support, for your love and for coming with me,” she said.

“It’s the end of an era,” a production-related source told Radar exclusively.

“At BravoCon, she made it very clear that she would never return to the show as a friend.”

Vicki described her plans for the future.

“I have been working on new projects that will be exciting, motivating and inspiring. My podcast with Westwood One will be released shortly, and I’ll say a lot more about it in Whoop it up with Vicki, ”wrote the 57-year-old reality star.

“I hope that you will accompany me on my new journey, so stay tuned. I love all my fans and would like to thank Bravo and Evolution for this incredible experience that my family and I will never forget. #bravo #rhoc #whoopitipwithvicki @westwoodone @bravo @whoopitupwithvicki. “

Radar brought the news that Vicki was only offered a “friend” role for another season of the show.

She was devastated in 2019 when her housewife status for season 14 was revoked and she didn’t appear in every episode of the season.

Your friendship with Tamra Richter and Shannon Beador, Called “Tres Amigas”, was an act on the show, as was her engagement Steve Lodge, but neither was enough to bring her back as a full-time housewife.

She was angry during the reunion recording and complained about how insulted she was with her treatment after spending more than a decade of her life on the show.

“It was a tough day and there are a lot that viewers haven’t seen,” she wrote to a commentator on January 2.

Vicki threatened not to return to the show she started and told a fan, “unless they make serious changes,” she wasn’t sure if she would sign up again.

Scroll through the gallery for more information on how Vicki leaves RHOC.

advertisement