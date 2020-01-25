Vicki Gunvalson leaves 'The True Housewives of Orange County' after 14 seasons

advertisement

Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson’s real housewives announced on Friday that she will leave the Bravo series to focus on other projects. Gunvalson was the only constant in the series that appeared in all 14 seasons. She was downgraded to a friendship role for season 14, which ended in December.

“I’ll always be the top floor of the OK, but it’s time to say goodbye to Orange County’s real housewives,” Gunvalson, 57, wrote on Instagram. “It has been an incredible journey for 14 years and I would like to thank all of you for your support, for your love and for your journey with me.”

Gunvalson went on to describe what she planned for the future.

advertisement

“I’ve been working on new projects that will be exciting, motivating, and inspiring,” she said. “My podcast with Westwood One will be released soon and I will have a lot more to say about whoop it up with Vicki. I hope you will join me on my new trip, so please stay tuned. I love all my fans and me I want to thank Bravo and Evolution for this incredible experience that my family and I will never forget. “

Gunvalson later told Weekly that she and Bravo were “unequal”, which led to their decision.

“She made it very clear that she would not be returning as a friend so that she would not try to offer it to her again,” an insider told the magazine, adding that Bravo had not approached her to look for the 15. Season to return.

Gunvalson has been on the show since its launch in March 2016. Before season 14 aired, she was demoted to “friend.”

The decision came weeks after Gunvalson sparked controversy after complaining about kissing the two stars Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Tamra Judge on the RHOC reunion show. On December 27, Gunvalson noted in an Instagram video that she is not homophobic.

“I’ve seen some things on social media that people portray as homophobic. I’ll go into that right away – I’m not homophobic,” she said in the video. “I have family members who are gay and lesbian, and I obviously have Bravo fans, personal friends. I’m not [homophobic].”

The December reunion show started with the CEO of Coto Insurance complaining of being demoted to “friend” for Seaon 14 because it meant she couldn’t sit on the couch with the rest of the RHOC cast.

During BravoCon in November, Gunvalson Weekly informed us that she felt “very disrespectful” and didn’t “deserve” the downgrade.

“I am an actor who created this franchise and I need that to be respected,” said Gunvalson at the time. “If you don’t want me, I’m fine … but don’t respect me.”

Gunvalson announced that it would start a podcast in November.

Photo credit: Charles Sykes / Bravo / NBCU-Fotobank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

advertisement