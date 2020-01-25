Vicki Gunvalson leaves Real Housewives of Orange County

advertisement

Your time is over. Vicki Gunvalson announced that it will not return to the Real Housewives of Orange County after season 14.

“Real housewives” who have left their franchise and have returned to them

“I’ll always be the top floor of the OK, but it’s time to say goodbye to Orange County’s Real Housewives,” Reality star, 57, wrote on Instagram on Friday, January 24th, and I want to Thank you all for your support, for your love and for making your way with me. “

advertisement

Gunvalson then revealed that she already has new projects in the works. “I’ve been working on new projects that will be exciting, motivating, and inspiring,” she said. “My podcast with Westwood One will be released shortly and I will say a lot more about it on Whoop it up with Vicki. I hope you will join me on my new journey, so please stay tuned.”

Former RHOC stars: where are they now?

She concluded: “I love all my fans and would like to thank Bravo and Evolution for this incredible experience that my family and I will never forget.”

Gunvalson joined the Bravo series as a full-time housewife in the first season, which debuted in March 2006. In season 14, she was demoted to a “friend”.

Real housewives who have been downgraded to a “friend”

The Bravo star was in controversy after reunion in season 14 in December 2019. She called costar Braunwyn Windham-Burke to kiss Tamra Richter, Draw criticism from fans. “I saw some things on social media that people portray me as homophobic. I’ll get started right away – I’m not homophobic,” she said in an Instagram video at the time. “I have gay and lesbian family members and obviously Bravo -Fans, personal friends. I am not [homophobic]. “

Gunvalson explained her dispute over whether she should return to the series in November 2019. “I felt very disrespectful and I don’t deserve that,” she admitted, apparently referring to her downgrading. “I am an actor who created this franchise and I need to be respected.” If you don’t want me, I’m fine … but don’t respect me. “

advertisement