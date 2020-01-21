Vicious Sisters gets a trailer ahead of next week's release

advertisement

Headup and Devespresso Games have released the launch trailer for The Coma 2: Malicious Sisters before the arrival of the game on January 28th. In this atmospheric, story-driven Korean survival horror game, players will explore friendship, bullying, and the pressures of life every school kid experiences. You can see the trailer below …

Continuation of the dark and sinister adventure that The Coma: Recut was Malicious sisters The players take on the role of Mina Park, a student from Sehwa High, who wakes up in her school one night and realizes that the once familiar building has twisted and distorted to become a dark shadow. As Mina roams the shady corridors of her school, she is chased by a strange creature that resembles her English teacher. With this ubiquitous threat, Mina must escape the boundaries of her school, where she encounters strange creatures, mysterious strangers and unwilling allies.

advertisement

If this title leaves Early Access, it will be released with a last major update, a reset of the game’s save data, and new surprises and plots that were not available during the Early Access phase. Those who bought the game during the early access phase will receive a free survival guide / art book and a copy of the original soundtrack when it is released.

featuring:

Relentless pursuit with a brand new AI.

Craft items for these moments of life or death.

Explore the nightmarish Sehwa district and discover secrets.

Life-saving resources to discover.

Tools and upgrades that can be unlocked to reach previously inaccessible areas.

Face challenges to hide your location and avoid certain death.

Lively, hand-drawn graphics in the game.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nj3Z3dRia-c [/ embed]

The Coma 2: Malicious Sisters Releases on Steam and GOG for PC, Mac, and Linux on January 28 for £ 11.99 / $ 14.99 / $ 14.99.

advertisement