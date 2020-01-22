advertisement

“NCIS New Orleans” and I spit on your grave Déjà vu Jamie Bernadette Stars in Ashes and boneswho now has an official poster that leaves a bloody victim at the feet of a murderer.

The film follows a rebellious teen named Cassie Vanderbilt (Angelina Danielle Cama) whose wild streak escalates when her caring father Lucas (Harley Wallen) decides she and his new wife Sarah (Kaiti Wallen) outside the city for a few hours together. But after Cassie crossed the infamous McKinley family (Jimmy Doom and Erika Hoveland) it becomes clear that sometimes there is danger in the weeds and is always ready to strike.

Harley Wallen directed by a script by Bret Miller, Mel Novak (Bruce Lee’s Game of Death) can also be seen in Painted Creek Productions, Cama Productions and Auburn Moon’s Ash and Bone. Calhoun Koenig (“Law & Order SVU”) and Shane Hawthorn (Wild Faith) complete the cast.

advertisement

“I wanted to make a horror appearance on House of Wax and Texas Chain Saw Massacre,” said Wallen.

advertisement