Vic Cafeteria Was Arrested For Brass Knuckle | The latest hip hop news, music and media

Vic cafeteria is in legal trouble for what reasons many are considered suspicious. The Chicago rapper was arrested for possession of brass knuckles, which is a crime.

The TMZ reports that Vic drove a motorcycle in Glendale, California in early January when the police stopped him for allegedly making an unsafe turn.

During the stay, the authorities ransacked him and found that, according to the police report, he had a brass knuckle in his pocket. The problem is that the “handgun” is good for self-defense in most states, but it just happens that it is banned in California.

Vic was arrested for possessing brass knuckles and released after depositing his $ 20,000 bond.

However, he did not receive a ticket for the unsafe turn.

Vic Mensa has been so sociable lately, but we’re not sure if it’s related. At the end of December, Vic stated that he believed that the early death of rapper Juice WRLD was due, at least in part, to Hip-Hop’s glorification of drug use. Vic was open about his own past drug abuse and depression problems, which he has since overcome.

