LOS ANGELES – Artists for visual effects behind “Cats” don’t find James Cordens and Rebel Wilson’s Oscars Diss very funny.

The comedic duo entered the Oscars stage on Sunday and wore their full “Cats” notes from head to toe while the audience laughed.

“As actors of the movie cats, nobody understands more than us how important good visual effects are,” they said in their contribution.

This joke related to the film’s “digital fur technology”, but the Visual Effects Society wanted to make sure that graphic artists weren’t blamed for the poor performance of the generally planned film.

“The best visual effects in the world will not compensate for a badly told story,” the company said in a statement. “On a night of honoring the work of talented artists, it is immensely disappointing that the academy made visual effects a joke.”

Yves McCrae, an artist who worked on “Cats”, also tweeted about the stitch.

“Hey guys, I haven’t seen all the Oscars, but I assume these two were really classy and thanked me for working 80 hours a week until I was released and the studio closed, right?” read the tweet.

McCrae said the VFX team knew that “Cats” wasn’t the best project, but everyone was trying their best.

“Nobody wanted it to fail,” he said.

The film received devastating reviews, and Sandy Kenyon of WABC-TV said it deserved “a special place in the movie hell”.

