Villagers for Veterans works with Tri-County Women Veterans to raise money for a purely female Villages Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

Roy Michaels will perform a show on February 22nd at 7pm. at the Mulberry Grove Recreation Center to fund a purely female Villages Honor Flight.

The groups hold a concert with Roy Michaels, who plays “Music of our Time”. The event will take place on Saturday February 22nd at 7 p.m. at the Mulberry Grove Recreation Center. Click HERE to buy tickets that are available for $ 15 each. If you want to donate to the cause, click HERE.

After the death of Johnny Maestro, Michaels joined the Brooklyn Bridge as lead singer. He has been running The Villages since 2014 and his love for our country has helped support veteran organizations with fundraisers. Today he is known as a popular entertainer across South Florida, where he performs regularly.