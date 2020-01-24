Vesuvius eruption was so hot that a victim's brain turned to glass, researchers say

advertisement

The man died alone, lying on his stomach and probably asleep, while hot ash flowed from Vesuvius.

He was probably the only victim in an otherwise empty city, abandoned by most residents when the volcano was just spewing uphill.

BBC

Mt Vesuvius is exploding.

Nearly two millennia after that deadly eruption in 79 AD, a team of Italian researchers has discovered that there is more left of him than just his bones. The heat of the eruption, they said, turned the victim’s brain into glass.

Shards of solid black material on his skull, they wrote in Thursday’s edition of the New England Journal of Medicine, underwent a process called vitrification: extremely high temperatures of the volcano liquefied the man’s brain, which then cooled rapidly and turned into pieces of glass.

“It is the very first time that remains of vitrified brain have been found,” Pier Paolo Petrone, a forensic anthropologist at the University of Naples Federico II, told The Washington Post on Thursday.

That may be due to the man’s lonely death.

Most of its neighbors in the old resort of Herculaneum, about 17 km north of Pompeii, had succumbed to the eruption of the volcano on the beach. In waterfront rooms along the Gulf of Naples, hundreds of victims were buried and killed by an initial wave of fine ash, Petrone said.

However, the caretaker was one of the few who stayed about 500 meters further inland, closer to Vesuvius.

The researchers say he was killed in the first pyroclastic wave of the volcano, making the city reach temperatures of 968 degrees Fahrenheit, but was not buried until later waves of crushed volcanic rock flowed through Herculaneum.

AP

Officials at the Herculaneum archaeological site said that this is the first time that the phenomenon has been verified by a volcanic eruption.

(Most of Vesuvius’s victims in 79 AD had lived in the much larger city of Pompeii, where 2,000 of the 20,000 inhabitants died of suffocation from smoke and spitting ash, scientists say.)

In the 1960s, archaeologists found the man’s bones while digging through a structure of the College of the Augustales, an imperial order dedicated to the Roman emperor Augustus.

He was 25 years old and worked as a guard for the college, the only victim who died inside.

His skeleton was charred and cracked into many pieces, and decades would pass until researchers found something more.

In October 2018, during one of Petrone’s frequent trips to the Herculaneum ruins to study the college and preserve the man’s bones, the victim’s skull caught his attention.

“I saw something shining in the head,” he said, “and it was these small, glassy black fragments that had just been attached to the skull.”

They looked like obsidians, they were different from everything he had seen, even after studying dozens of other Vesuvius victims.

“This must be the brain,” he thought to himself.

AP

Anthropologist Valeria Amoretti looks at a skeleton of a victim of the eruption of Mt. Vesuvius in 79 AD, which destroyed the ancient city of Pompeii. It is now believed that the heat was so intense that it melted his brain.

Piero Pucci, a biochemist at the Center for Genetic Engineering in Naples, tested the unknown material and discovered the presence of fatty acids similar to those in human hair. But animals and vegetables also contain that substance, so it wasn’t enough to confirm brain theory.

In their Thursday article, Petrone, Pucci and their colleagues said they could confirm it now.

The fragments also contained proteins that are common in brain tissue, they wrote, and, crucially, these proteins were found only near his skull.

Solid black shards inlaid on the man’s skull contain proteins that are common in brain tissue, researchers found, and had undergone vitrification and turned into glass.

Archaeologists rarely come across preserved brain tissue, Petrone said, and if they do, brain matter is only preserved as a soapy substance. The discovery of his team marks the first time that human or animal brains have been fossilized like glass.

Petrone said the finding confirms his theory about how the extreme heat coming from Vesuvius killed people. Steam coming from their boiling blood created extreme pressure in their skulls, causing their heads to explode.

Not all scientists agree.

Some think broken skulls are the result of falling debris, and others now say that the victims of the volcano in Herculaneum were “baked” by prolonged exposure to heat, Michael E. Ruane of The Post reported.

Petrone said he also discovered a spongy mass around the breastbones of the old caregiver, showing that the first wave of lava from Vesuvius was so hot that it probably burned the man’s body fat.

However, there can be more to discover through the glass brain. In nature, the process of vitrification is only found on vegetable remains, and it is considered the most effective way to preserve human cells and tissues.

“It can store structures perfectly,” he said, “so it’s possible to imagine that we’re going to find more than just proteins.”

