Versions of 13 times Rock Cover surpassed the originals - Kerrang!

It is fair to say that most musicians get their chops by learning the songs of other people. It makes perfect sense – if something inspires you to pick up a guitar, what better way to learn or sharpen your craft than by replicating the songs that first influenced you. It is never something you really grow out of, so even the greatest bands in the world will add covers to their live sets well into their career. Some bands (well, supergroups), such as Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, have indeed made entire careers to cover songs from others, while the Punk Goes Pop series (and other genres) from Fearless Records shows how to make money falls new versions of famous songs. In the course of rock history, some bands have even succeeded in improving the song they cover – in some cases even creating the final version of the song in question. Although it is rare, it actually happens more often than you might think. Here are our choices for the rockcover versions that surpass the original version.

Metallica – Whiskey in the jar

How Metallica ever imagined this traditional Irish anthem – made popular by The Dubliners in the 1960s and later recorded by The Pogues and Thin Lizzy among others – as fitting in their form of heavy metals is a mystery, but they did. And while it probably shouldn’t work, it really works, capturing the reckless hedonism of the traditional Irish version, but it adds much more muscle mass and, uncle, to procedures.

Marilyn Manson – Sweet Dreams (made of this)

With its sinister guitar line and demonic vocals, this cover – taken from Marilyn Manson’s EP Smells Like Children from 1995 – gives the new wave classic from Eurythmics a completely satanic makeover. With its shimmering, ominous nature, the song became Manson’s first big hit and the first of many incredible covers. And while covers from Screamin ‘Jay Hawkins’ I Spell On You, John Lennon’s Working Class Hero, Depeche Mode’s Personal Jesus and Gloria Jones’ Tainted Love (which was later covered and made famous by Soft Cell) all come close, the macabre majesty of this is really hard to beat.

Nirvana – Where did you sleep last night?

Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged session was recorded less than five months before Kurt Cobain committed suicide, and stood out not only because of the grunge icons that show their less abrasive side, but because they decided to largely abstain from their biggest hits. Instead, they filled their set with six covers, including three from the Meat Puppets (whose Chris and Curt Kirkwood played with the band that night), a Vaselines number and a David Bowie number. But it is this version of the traditional folk song Where Did You Sleep Last Night? – styled by blues legend Lead Belly from 1944 – who is still sending shivers down the back thanks to Cobain’s last tormented and despairing shout that practically shatters his voice.

Far – Pony

That Jonah Matranga, the man behind Far, Onlinedrawing, Gratitude and New End Original – all serious bands with deep, meaningful lyrics – would decide to cover Ginuwine’s salacious, heavy-handed but not entirely explicit song about, well, fucking strange enough. That far is doing so well is even stranger. But that creaking riff, the weird sounds that accentuate it, Jonah’s hyper-emotional vocals and the fact that the songs succeed at the same time in being completely serious and tongue-in-cheek (or somewhere else) making it equally one of an absolute triumph of a cover as an unlikely.

Hole – Credit In The Straight World

Recorded on Hole’s second album from 1994, Live Through This, their cover of this Young Marble Giants song is a lightning fast song. The original version of the Scottish post-punks – released on their first and only album, 1980’s Colossal Youth – is an ice cold, nervous and deliberately emotionless affair. Courtney Love and co. however, amplify almost everything and turn it into a crazy, desperate and despondent song full of gloriously deafening guitar feedback and Love’s throaty, desperate vocal delivery. While the bare bones of the original are there, this version bursts with fear and torment until, just like that, it comes to an abrupt end.

The Ataris – The Boys Of Summer

To be honest, there is really only one good song on the second album by Eagles drummer / co-vocalist Don Henley, 1984’s The Perfect Beast, and this is it. But emotionally processed pop-punks De Ataris made it even better, accelerated it a bit and added an extra bit of grit and urgency to the song. In fact, it really works as a staged emo-punk anthem. Recorded in the fourth full-length of the Indiana band, 2003’s So Long, Astoria, it has been and remains their biggest hit to this day. And although that annoyed them, they should be proud that they have made a brilliant song even better.

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts – I Love Rock’N’Roll

Do you remember that when Britney Spears covered this song in 2002, everyone thought it was a Joan Jett cover? Well, it wasn’t actually – although Joan Jett & The Blackhearts made this song famous with their 1982 version, it was actually written and recorded by The Arrows in 1975. To be honest, there isn’t much difference between the original and the Joan Jett version, but her vision makes it an important anthem of unabashed female badassery.

The Xcerts – Drinking In LA

With the phenomenal fourth album from 2018, The Xcerts rolled up their sleeves to fully reveal their Bruce Springsteen and Tom Petty influences and it was truly magical, beautiful. However, who knew that the trio were fans of the Canadian hip hop / alternative rock / trip hop / dance collective Bran Van 3000? Well, if you had downloaded their free cover of it in 2011, you would have done it – and you would know that it is absolutely amazing to get started. Especially since the band somehow injects it with even more layers of existential fear and bitter melancholy, as the trio is used to. Unfortunately, there is no video available, because they actually did not make one, so you will have to make do with the original on this video. Imagine that it is similar to extra Scotsness.

The Clash – I Fought The Law

It is perhaps one of The Clash’s most recognizable songs, but although it was recorded in Joe Strummer’s London punks in 1979, it was not written by them. That honor goes to Sonny Curtis, who wrote it in 1958 and recorded the following year with The Crickets, after he replaced the deceased Buddy Holly in that band. The song was later re-recorded (and popularized) by the Bobby Fuller Four in 1965, but it is this rolling, boisterous version that remains the final version – after all, nobody sings it much like Joe Strummer.

Guns N ‘Roses – Knock on the door of heaven

It is undeniable that Bob Dylan is one of the greatest and most important songwriters of all time. And while the original version of this song, from 1973, is a classic in itself, the way Guns N ‘Roses injected it with all the OTT surplus of hard rock, not least Axl Rose’s histrionic vocals and Slash’s soul-seeking guitar rules, justify the recording here, just like the fact that it only pays Jimi Hendrix’s cover of Dylan’s All Along The Watchtower. Although it was recorded for the Days Of Thunder soundtrack in 1990, they played it live a few years earlier.

Reel Big Fish – Take On Me

Who doesn’t like a good horn section? And who doesn’t think that a good horn section can ever improve almost any song – even an 80s classic like this. Reel Big Fish has replaced the iconic synth-guided melody of the song with a trumpet and trombone and has successfully turned the hit of the Norwegian pop band into a ska-punk classic. Yes, it’s raw and shaky and it sounds like the band doesn’t know their way around, but that’s what makes it so great and fun. And there are horns – and you don’t like a good horn section?

Limp Bizkit – Faith

Are we saying that Limp Bizkit is better than George Michael? Certainly not. We say that the cover of the nu-metal titans of this delightful feel-good song from the former Wham from 1987! man above the original? Well, it’s very close. Fred Durst sounds like he has emotional pain when he first starts singing, before he unleashes a series of deafening cries. Combined with the aggressive guitars of Wes Borland and some heavy scratching, the song – which was included in the band’s debut from 1997, Three Dollar Bill, Yall $ – becomes a beast of its own.

Deftones – No ordinary love

The title track of Sade’s fourth album, Love Deluxe from 1992, is a smooth, soulful, sensual and slow R&B song. Deftones singer Chino Moreno has mentioned that Sade is one of his greatest influences and you can actually hear how easy it can be to have Deftones ified if you listen to the original version. And that’s exactly what they did, adding layers of opulent instrumentation, while Chino, with a little help from Far’s Jonah Matranga, summoned fallen angels for his vocal performance. There are other covers in the collection, including songs from The Smiths, Jawbox, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Duran Duran, but this is by far the highlight.

