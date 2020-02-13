You know when you love your coat, but your coat is a little too scratchy to wear over a t-shirt? You’ll then need to put a sweater underneath, but it’s too warm for this extra sweater. Do you get frustrated just thinking about it? Equal. It’s always a struggle and we believe that this year with the volatile winter weather was particularly relevant!

What we really need is a sweater that is warm enough to act as a coat, or a coat that is soft enough to feel like a sweater. Fortunately, the top European brand Vero Moda heard our call and developed the perfect hybrid. It’s a piece under $ 60 that you’ll never want to be without!

Get the Vero Moda Katrine Brushed Jacket for just $ 59 from Nordstrom!

What exactly makes this longline jacket so different from the others? We can’t even go a second longer without introducing you to the soft, tactile brushed finish. It has a fleece-like feel that you can hardly prepare for – it’s so heavenly. The best part? It’s just as soft on the inside as it is on the outside!

This medium weight jacket has a relaxed, stretchy fit and long sleeves that can be easily pushed up when the weather (or your look) requires it. It has a notched neckline with a stand-up collar and two front pockets – one on each side. There are three simple snap fasteners on both sides for fastenings on and off!

Get the Vero Moda Katrine Brushed Jacket for just $ 59 from Nordstrom!

This Katrine coat is currently available in four colors. Silver Nink is a soft neutrality, while Light Gray Melange reminds us of a cloudy sky. Don’t worry if you’re a fan of darker tones, because Dark Gray Melange and Black are also ready to come home with you! Just don’t let your size sell out first. This piece turns out a bit small. So try resizing if you are between two sizes!

Vero Moda creates pieces “for the fashion-conscious, independent young woman who wants to dress well and pay less.” This statement seriously checks all of our boxes. Dressing well and paying less is kind of our whole thing. Who doesn’t like saving money while looking fabulous? We know we were shocked at how affordable this piece is, and we will not let it go!

There is still a lot of time to wear this coat before the warm weather re-enters our life and asks for forgiveness. And you know what? This time, we could just say it should stay away forever!

Get the Vero Moda Katrine Brushed Jacket for just $ 59 from Nordstrom!

Not your style? Find out more about Vero Moda and other jackets and coats available from Nordstrom here!

