Hulu’s top manager is behind Veronica Mars boss Rob Thomas’ decision to … do what has upset many fans.

Talk to reporters on Friday at Television Critics Assoc. Craig Erwich, the streamer’s senior VP of Originals, spoke on a winter press tour of the brand new season four finale, in which Jason Dohring’s beloved Logan Echolls died.

“This end was Rob Thomas’ decision,” said the managing director. “He was the creator and long-time manager of this franchise. And I support the decision he made. For me, we’re talking about the volume of the conversation, but the other thing we’re looking for is the intensity of the conversation. And I think the intensity of this reaction was proof of how much people like the show. “

Thomas addressed the backlash at the end of July and told TVLine that “nothing happened that I didn’t think would happen”. However, the EP claimed that he hadn’t regretted beating Veronica’s soul mate. “I know what the show has to do,” he said. “There aren’t many shows about Kickass detectives and their boyfriend at home. It was difficult to get Logan involved in the story this season. I’m not going to start doing The Thin Man. It will not be Veronica and Logan who solve the puzzles. What is Logan doing in the series? ‘

Meanwhile, Erwich evaded a question regarding Huli’s decision not to order a fifth season of the series. As we reported earlier, Thomas already had a few ideas for a fifth season, one of which he called “Agatha Christie (esque)” and added: It won’t be exactly that, but a version of Murder in a Mansion. Something that is so explicitly detective – I really want to get involved in the fact that we are a detective show. I think season 4 was the bridging season to get us from half a soap opera / half crime show to a full detective / crime show. ‘

