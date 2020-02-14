Alonzo Verge Jr. # 11 of the Arizona State Sun Devils shoots the ball before Josh Green # 0 of the Arizona Wildcats in the second half at the McKale Center on January 4, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. The Arizona Wildcats won 75-47. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart / Getty Images)

It was hard to say how exactly the state of Arizona could show up in the Pac-12 game considering how many problems they had in the non-conference game. This was put on show when they almost gave the game away to Stanford on Thursday evening.

But with the way Junior Guard plays Alonzo Verge Jr., at least they have a recipe for something.

Verge had 19 points from the bank, his fourth consecutive game with more than 15 points, and the Sun Devils defeated Cardinal 74-69.

It was also the fourth consecutive win for Bobby Hurley’s team and the most impressive of the group against a good Stanford team, especially on the defensive.

Despite this, and the reputation that the cardinal had important offensive options for other teams, both Verge and Junior Guard Remy Marin had time most of the night.

Martin played one of his best games of the year, shooting an efficient 9-of-14 with 24 points, two rebounds and two assists. Both Martin and Verge were absolutely fixated on how Stanford’s defenses could be exploited by dribbling and created good opportunities for themselves or their teammates for most of the game.

Verge shot 8-for-14 with seven rebounds, four assists and a steal for the 19 points.

The game was just about the two who controlled it. After a disgusting start for both teams, including Stanford, who had five sales in the first three minutes, it was Verge or Martin who kept the Sun Devil’s leadership high enough. They were half past eleven and it was never just a ball possession until 2:14 was left.

Until 68-65, the Sun Devils continued a goalless run of over five minutes until the game’s last possessions. And it was a terrible execution, especially by Martin, who had three out of four possessions in which he couldn’t get a shot for himself or a teammate, let alone a good look, like a great point guard has to do.

Fortunately, Stanford was also there to screw it up, and they turned it over to two straight properties after reducing the deficit to the above three. Martin’s grandiose ride, 31 seconds ahead, then brought the ASU to five and sealed the deal.

The win for ASU brought them 7: 4 in the conference game, a win against Colorado and Oregon to the top of the overall standings and a tie with Arizona.

NEXT

The Sun Devils will try to complete the road sweep against Cal on Sunday. The tip is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. on the sports station of 98.7 FM Arizona.

Follow @KellanOlson