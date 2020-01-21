Venture to the Nine Hells in Neverwinter: Descent into Hell

advertisement

Perfect World Entertainment and Cryptic Studios have announced this descent into hell is now available for Never winter on the PC. This latest major update offers players an epic adventure in the Forgotten Realms and is based on that Dungeons Table adventure, Baldur’s Gate: Descent into Avernus,

descent into hell sees the conflict between devils and demons in full swing and Vallenhas Manor raced from Faerûn into the hellish landscape of Avernus, the first layer of the Nine Hells.

To remedy the situation, players must team up with two new heroes, Paladin Alric Vallenhas and Bard Etrien Sael, and travel through the Nine Hells to save the residents of Vallenhas Estate from the Archdevil Zariel.

When players dive into the hellish depths, they experience a new endgame campaign created specifically for level 80. This campaign will feature a new endgame dungeon, new devilish enemies, fantastic gear and much more.

This important new update offers:

A completely new campaign for level 80 players.

Two new heroes – Paladin Alric Vallenhas, a just paladin who wants to make up for himself, and Bard Etrien Sael, a protector of the innocent and the Vallenhas family loyal.

Unique story instances.

New devilish enemies must be killed.

descent into hell is available for Never winter on the PC. Players with Xbox One and Playstation 4 can expect the update on February 25th.

