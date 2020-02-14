Despite high food production, it is alarming that India ranks 102nd on the Global Hunger Index and more than 80% of the country’s youth are suffering from latent hunger, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said on Friday when the Indian Agricultural Research Institute was convened.

He asked agricultural scientists to work on increasing the productivity of small and small farmers and to develop biologically enriched and nutrient-rich plant varieties.

“While the food front position is satisfactory with a total production of 283.37 million tons of food grain, India ranks 102nd in the global hunger index,” said Naidu.

“The alarming spread of malnutrition and hidden hunger is a matter of great concern. I have been told that over 80% of young people in India suffer from hidden hunger. This problem needs to be addressed on a war basis since youth is the backbone of the nation, ”he said.

According to an analysis by the United Nations World Food Program, grain yields have increased by 33% in the past two decades. However, there are strong inequalities in access to food, with average per capita energy consumption among the poorest.

At least 30% of the population recorded a consumption of 1,811 kilocalories per day, which is far below the norm of 2,155 kilocalories per day. At the current rate of progress, one in three Indian children under the age of five will still be stunted by 2022, a sign of chronic malnutrition, the WFP report says.

While the country has achieved self-sufficiency in food, food security requires measures to improve protein and vitamin deficiency, Naidu said.

The Vice President also expressed concern about the country’s “galloping population”, an issue that is not being adequately considered by policy makers. “Political parties feel shy, politicians feel shy, and Parliament doesn’t discuss the issue adequately,” he added.

