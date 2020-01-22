advertisement

by David Hood

– Senior writer

– 2019-12-11 14: 27: 27.0

Brent Venables is proud of what his defense has done this season.

Brent Venables understands that you can’t flip and win in playoff football.

Clemson’s outstanding defensive coordinator met with the media after beating Virginia last Saturday and was asked about the upcoming bowl game – # 2 Ohio State (13-0) and # 3 Clemson (13-0) in the desert at College Football Playoffs semi-finals at the Fiesta Bowl. That means Venables must have a game plan for Buckeye quarterback Justin Fields.

“Yes, when you play in the playoffs you play good people,” said Venables. “You won’t flip around and have a chance to win. We’ll enjoy it, but then we’ll put our heart into it. That’s what we want our boys to do, just put your heart in the finish line here and see where things fall. There will be some incredible players and coaches and plans. This is playoff football, that’s to be expected. ”

Clemson’s defense didn’t have the best game against Virginia – the Cavaliers trotted and succeeded in third place while quarterback Bryce Perkins played with his feet and arm – but Venables said he hadn’t left his players in the negative ,

“I told them, I said I’m not going to let you go through my head with your dirty feet, so don’t even come in here and be completely insane. Above all, Virginia is also a champion, ”says Venables. “Very well trained. You are exactly what we thought. Very precise. Apparently this extra day of preparation helped them. They had some things we had to get used to. And they had a couple of situations where we didn’t have good calls and hard matchups, and that’s what I told the boys. We have had an incredible year. I think we’re leaders in defense in different areas. I saw that when a group of people answered and came back and did a few plays.

“We didn’t play perfectly, but we didn’t have to. We had a great attitude and responded well, and our offensive played very well and put a lot of stress and pressure on it, and that’s the game. That happened. I’m just looking at how well we’ve played all year round. There are a few things we can fix – a guy has to fight for a ball. That happens, but you don’t like it. This happens when you play good people. We have had a few mental bugs that you don’t like, but you will need to fix in the future. “

Whatever happened in the playoffs, Venables was happy with the response from its players.

“It was a good year. For me personally, it exceeded my own expectations, ”said Venables. “I know that every year is different. This is a group of people who made a decision before the season started and to be great as the season progresses. It’s cool to see. They really came together with cohesion and chemistry and the love and respect this team has for each other is unique. Every year is different. Just because you did it last year doesn’t mean it will happen this year. Otherwise everyone would do it. I am very grateful to you and your work and your faith and to be only part of it. ”

