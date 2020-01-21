Venables hits all three linebacker recruits

advertisement

Sergio Allen was a four-year starter in Peach County.

Brent Venables loves his linebackers and now he has three new backers to train.

The Clemson coaching team signed three linebackers for the 2020 recruitment cycle earlier this week.

The first linebacker in the books was Sergio Allen from Fort Valley, GA, Peach County, a defender whom Venables calls a monster and a force.

“He is the total package. He has an incredible personality, he is very sociable and eloquent,” said Venables. “He has an enormous humility and comes from a great family. He comes from a great program, a very traditional program with coach ( Chad) Campbell, Peach County High School coach. They know how to win and they train toughness when they do something else, and Sergio embodies that. But he’s great in the classroom. He’s great in the community, one Time donor and a great team mate. He has only a very, very grateful spirit and will just be a monster on the field. A force. “

Kevin Swint of Carrollton (GA) was a four-year starter and one of the most productive defensive players in the state of Georgia in the past four years. Swint had 41.5 career sacks among his 359.5 tackles, and he was an outstanding leader chosen by his teammates as a triple captain.

“Kevin has been a great player for her since he was 1, just like Sergio in Peach County,” said Venables. “Kevin is a heavy, fat downhill linebacker. He was extremely well trained and has great skills as a pass rusher. They put a lot of pressure on their 3-4 defenses. He has a concrete helmet. Really, really sharp, intelligent young man. Football is in his blood. His father was a great player in Georgia and high school, and his brother is also a college football coach. He is one of the leading linebackers in all high school football. “

Clemson got the third linebacker in the class last weekend. Five-star Trenton Simpson visited Clemson for bowl training, accepted an offer and immediately got involved with the Tigers. Simpson was engaged in Auburn until October, but focused on getting an offer from his dream school.

“He is everything you are looking for. It’s everything we sell on our program, ”said Venables. “And having something like that and then having a thankful mind like he does and just appreciating the opportunity to have the experience of a Clemson Tiger is great. For us it is just a lot of endearing qualities. And he’s the state of North Carolina player of the year. Trenton is once again the epitome of what it means to be a leader, an excellent person, and a great student. A great soccer player who is just scratching the surface. He only played linebackers for one year. The best is yet to come for him. “

