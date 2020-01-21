Vekic displaces 5-time major winner Sharapova at the Australian Open | National sport

advertisement

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) – Maria Sharapova has not won a tournament since 2017, and her ranking dropped to 136th place by the end of last year.

After a 6: 3: 6: 4 loss to Donna Vekic (19th) at the Australian Open on Tuesday, Sharapova, the former number 1, completed three elimination rounds in the Grand Slam tournaments.

The five-time main winner entered the main draw at Melbourne Park with a joker card given by the organizers, supported by the fact that she won the title here in 2008. It was difficult to pull Vekic in the first round.

The 32-year-old Russian had a number of injuries to the right shoulder and was serving a 15-month ban on a positive doping test for melonium. Since returning from the suspension, the quarter-finals at the French Open 2018 have been their best performance with a major.

She reached round four in Australia last year and her profile means that she still gets a seat on the center court. It was Vekic’s second time at the Rod Laver Arena.

“I’m always happy about the big stages,” said Vekic. “I’m happy to be able to leave with a win this time.”

Johanna Konta, a semi-finalist of the Australian Open 2016, lost her game in the first round against Ons Jabeur 6: 4: 6: 2. It was only her second game since she had tendinitis in the quarter-finals of the US Open last year Right knee problem.

The twelfth Konta lost in the first round at Brisbane International and then withdrew from Adelaide International to heal their injury. Even before going to Australia, British number 1 told officials it wasn’t going to play a Fed Cup this year.

Konta had always completed at least the second round in four previous appearances in the main field. Still, she was optimistic after the loss.

“I think ultimately the most important thing was to play again and that’s me,” she said. I was on the road for almost 4 1/2 months. So it was quite a bit of time, not far from achieving a protected ranking. “

Jabeur said her goal this year is to make it into the top 20 – she is currently 78th – and to get other African-Arab players excited about the sport.

“It would be nice to see more of us on tour here,” said Jabeur.

After the pouring rain hit Melbourne Park on the first day, the organizers had to postpone dozens of games to Tuesday.

Second-placed Karolina Pliskova defeated Kristina Mladenovic 6: 1, 7: 5 and sixth Belinda Bencic won 6: 3, 7: 5 against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

The 18-year-old Jannik Sinner defeated Australian qualifier Max Purcell 7: 6 (2), 6: 2, 6: 4 and 2018 against Corentin Moutet 6: 3 by 6-2, 6 in a men’s match that has been banned since Monday -4.

Fabio Fognini (12) lost the first two sets to Reilly Opelka on Monday, but won 3: 6, 6: 7 (3), 6: 4, 6: 3, 7: 6 (5) on Tuesday, including the 10th : 1st point tiebreaker in the last sentence. Milos Raonic returned after two games and finished Lorenzo Giustino 6-2, 6-1, 6-3.

Sinner, the next-generation ATP final winner, only had to win two games on Day 2 to score his first match win at a Grand Slam event.

“I was up in the ranking so it was a little easier for me,” said Sinner of the suspension. “Obviously I wanted to finish yesterday. We waited until 8pm here, so it was a long day yesterday for me, for every player.”

The high-ranking Rafael Nadal played his first round game against Hugo Dellien. Only one of Nadal’s 19 Grand Slam individual titles was seen at the Australian Open in 2009, and he lost last year’s final against Novak Djokovic.

