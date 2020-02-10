Simon O’Connor

A fire in the vegetation near the Marfell Skate Park on Monday evening is classified as suspicious.

Rescue workers were alerted to the flames in the dry scrub near Marfell Skate Park on Monday at 7:35 p.m. on Cook Street.

Police and fire departments took part in the scene while a large crowd of people lined the street and watched them at work.

Station official Nick Hackling said the neighbors raised the alarm.

“It was good because they obviously knew it was a fire risk,” said Hackling.

Firefighters quickly got the flames under control, but Hackling said that the fire, which was believed to be caused by children, could have been much worse if it had prevailed.

“It just raced up the hill, but we made it pretty quickly.

“Fortunately, the prevailing west wind had abated because it could easily spread to the surrounding houses.”

He said the reference to the fire fighting program is being referred.

Sergeant Shane Hurliman said he had investigated the source of the fire, but it is likely that he could be referred to the Police Department for Youth Welfare.