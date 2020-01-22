Vegetable diets a 'win-win' for health, reducing greenhouse gas emissions - study

advertisement

If every adult in New Zealand were to follow a vegan diet and minimize food wastage, the emissions saved would be about 60 percent of emissions from cars and vans.

The finding appears in a new study by researchers from the University of Otago who are investigating the health and climate impact of different diets.

advertisement

Published in Environmental Health Perspectives, it discovered that if New Zealanders ate more plant-based foods and less meat, the health system could save billions of dollars and there would be significant reductions in greenhouse gases that cause climate change.

123rf

At the population level, eating a vegan diet and reducing food wastage would have the greatest impact on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, according to a new study from the University of Otago.

The researchers developed a New Zealand food database with emissions related to different products (taking into account everything from production to transport and cooling). In accordance with international studies, it demonstrated that the climate impact of animal products such as beef, lamb, processed meat and butter was much greater than vegetable foods such as legumes and vegetables.

“We have known for a long time that we need to change the way we live to prevent the worst effects of climate change. This includes the way we eat so that our children and grandchildren can actually eat in the future.” University of Otago senior environmental health teacher and study Dr. Alex Macmillan said.

READ MORE:

* Meat eaters, vegetarians, vegans: how much does diet influence the environment?

* Food to cool the planet: are you ready for a climatic diet?

* Vegetable diet can reduce illness, hospital costs and emissions, says the health sector in New Zealand

Emissions associated with the “typical New Zealand adult diet” amounted to approximately 6.6 kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalents per day, according to the study. More than a third of this came from consumption of meat, seafood and eggs, and a quarter from highly processed foods.

UNIVERSITY OF OTAGO

A graph showing the climate impact of different foods (in kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalents per kilogram of food).

Using this as a baseline, the researchers modeled what would happen at the population level if adults switched to different diets, ranging from just following dietary guidelines set by the Ministry of Health (which many people don’t) to following a vegan diet and minimize food waste. Steps in between include having only one vegetable meal a day, until following a pescatarian diet.

At a minimum – just according to the dietary guidelines – they discovered that there would be a reduction of 4 percent in food-related emissions to an annual reduction of 42 percent for the waste-free vegan diet. Cost savings for the health system ranged from $ 14 billion to $ 20 billion over the lifetime of the current New Zealand population.

STUFF

Of course, meat substitutes and cheese alternatives are vegan, but what’s the point?

“We could unburden the health system enormously to tens of billions during our lifetime, simply by making very modest changes towards more climate-friendly and healthier diets – those two things go very well together, which is really exciting to cope with climate change “Macmillan said.

Principal investigator and Otago medicine student Jono Drew said the global food system caused both the climate crisis and the growing burden of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes and cancer. The researchers had included multiple scenarios to show what was possible if people were willing to change what they ate and introduced more and more plant-based foods into their diet.

At the most ambitious end, if every New Zealand adult consumed a vegan diet and avoided food wastage, saved emissions would be equivalent to a 59 percent reduction in annual emissions from light passenger cars, the study found.

DELIVERED

University of Otago senior lecturer in environmental health Alex Macmillan says that people need to change the way they eat to alleviate the worst effects of climate change.

Including more plant-based foods in combination with minimizing food wastage was one of the most important ways in which individuals could reduce their personal climate footprint, the study said.

“If we had just gotten rid of that food waste, we could reduce our food emissions by a whole tenth as a population,” Macmillan said.

She believed there was an increasing demand for plant-based foods in New Zealand, and said that system-level changes were needed to encourage more people to change their diet. Measures may include updating the nutritional guidelines with messages on climate-friendly diets, pricing strategies and labeling schemes.

123rf

Of the foods they considered, the researchers found that beef and lamb had the greatest impact on the climate and was associated with the most emissions.

advertisement