Vegas Golden Knights (28-21-8, third in the Pacific Division) against Minnesota Wild (26-23-6, sixth in the Central Division)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. European summer time

BOTTOM: Vegas faces Minnesota at the Western Conference.

The wilderness is 16-14-3 in western conference games. Minnesota has realized 21.5% of the Powerplay opportunities, achieving 37 Powerplay goals.

The Golden Knights are 11: 5: 2 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Vegas have given up 38 Powerplay goals and lost 79% of their opponents’ chances.

Vegas won 3-2 against Minnesota at the last meeting between these teams on December 17.

TOP PERFORMER: Eric Staal scored a total of 40 points, scoring 17 goals and adding 23 wilderness templates. Kevin Fiala has scored four goals and six assists in the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Mark Stone leads the Golden Knights with a total of 33 templates and scored 53 points. Paul Stastny has scored four goals and six assists for the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 MATCHES: Golden Knights: 4-4-2, with an average of 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes, with 2.8 goals per game possible with a percentage saving of 0.897.

Wild: 6: 4: 0, an average of 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes, with 3.1 goals per game given up with a percentage lead of 0.890.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Golden Knights: William Karlsson: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using Data Skrive technology and Sportradar data.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

,