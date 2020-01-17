Vegas proves Noles more dominant in 2013 than LSU in 2019

advertisement

In my effort to prove that the FSU football team in 2013 is one of the most disregarded teams of all time. I present these results to you.

I wrote a few days ago that the 2013 FSU offense was better than the 2019 LSU offense led by Joe Burrow.

Oh, I caught a lot of heat, though I’ve pointed out every metric that clearly demonstrated my point of view. Most of the backlash revolved around people’s weak arguments about who played the FSU this year.

Of course, this was the heyday of the powerful SEC, having won seven national titles in a row.

The Noles would return to defeat SEC champion Auburn Tigers for their third national title, which dominated them in the second half when Jimbo Fisher hushed up the signals stolen in the first half by a former assistant on the sidelines from Auburn sat.

I had people who came up to me and talked about LSU. That was the better team, even though they didn’t even have the best offensive. The 2013 FSU defense was much better than the 2019 LSU defense and that’s not worth talking about.

We can look at the offensive and defensive statistics all day and talk about the strength of the schedule. A statistic that people have forgotten when it comes to dominance is that Las Vegas thinks.

You know, the people who take all their money with them every Saturday and Sunday during the football season. Good teams win and great teams cover the spread. I’m sure you’ve heard that before, right?

Let’s take a look at FSU 2013 and LSU 2019 to find out who was more dominant:

FSU vs. Pittsburgh: -10.5 W (41-13)

(41-13) FSU vs. Nevada: -36 W (62-7)

(62-7) FSU vs. Bethune-Cookman: (54-6) (This line could not be found.)

FSU vs. Boston College: -23.5 L (48-34)

(48-34) FSU vs. Maryland: -17 W (63-0)

(63-0) FSU against Clemson: -5 W (51-14)

(51-14) FSU vs. NC status: -34 L (49-17)

(49-17) FSU vs. Miami: -21 W (41-14)

(41-14) FSU vs. Wake Forest: -34 W (59-3)

(59-3) FSU against Syracuse: -37.5 W (59-3)

(59-3) FSU vs. Idaho: -58.5 W (80-14)

(80-14) FSU vs. Florida: -28 W (37-7)

(37-7) FSU against Duke: -30 W (45-7)

(45-7) FSU vs. Auburn: -10.5 L (34-31)

According to my count, this is 10-3 against the point that Vegas distributed against some huge point spreads! Let’s take a look at LSU 2019:

LSU vs. Georgia Southern: -27 W (55-3)

(55-3) LSU vs. Texas: -7 to press (45-38)

(45-38) LSU vs. Northwestern State: -51.5 L (65-14)

(65-14) LSU vs. Vanderbilt: -24 W (66-38)

(66-38) LSU vs. Utah State: -27 W (42-6)

(42-6) LSU vs. Florida: -14.5 L (42-28)

(42-28) LSU vs. Mississippi State: -17.5 W (36-13)

(36-13) LSU vs. Auburn: -11.5 L (23-20)

(23-20) LSU vs. Alabama: -5 to press (46-41)

(46-41) LSU vs. Ole Miss: -21.5 L (58-37)

(58-37) LSU vs. Arkansas: -39.5 L (56-20)

(56-20) LSU vs. Texas A&M: -18 W (50-7)

(50-7) LSU vs. Georgia: -7.5 W (37-10)

(37-10) LSU vs. Oklahoma: -12 W (63-28)

(63-28) LSU vs. Clemson: -5 W (42-25)

I think that’s 8-5-2 against the spread, including that Alabama needs to play a backup QB!

thoughts

I mean Vegas oddsmakers know their stuff and the numbers don’t lie here because the FSU was the more dominant team because they covered the spread more often.

They covered the range 77 percent of the time, compared to only 53 percent of the time for the LSU.

FSU is the better team overall and has been the dominant team throughout the season.

