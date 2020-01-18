advertisement

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico (AP) – Colombia’s Jose Vega failed on the third hole on an eagle and held remarkably well on a stormy Friday for a 6-under-65-year-old and a three-shot lead over the Latin American amateur.

With 3: 139, Vega was the only player who was under par in two rounds at El Camaleon Golf Club in Mayakoba.

Lukas Roessler (72) and Gabriel Morgan Birke (73), both from Chile, were straight on par 72, where the Mayakoba Classic is staged on the PGA Tour.

advertisement

Colombia’s Ivan Camilo Ramirez, who entered the second round, made no mistake in his round of 5 over 76. Still, he stayed within five blows before the weekend lead.

The winner will receive an invitation to the Masters at Augusta National in April and the British Open at Royal St. George’s in July. He is also exempt from the finals of the US Open qualifying.

Vega opened with a birdie, picked up an eagle by pushing his second shot onto the third hole of 388 yards, and then added two birdies to the back nine before closing with five straight sets.

Fifty-two players made the 36-hole average, which was 13 over 155.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

,

advertisement