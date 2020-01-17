Vatican chooses new bishop from Hong Kong, but postpones announcement - The B.C. Catholic

advertisement

HONG KONG (CNA) – The Holy See has postponed the choice of Hong Kong’s next bishop, learned CNA amid concerns that local clergymen and lay Catholics will see Fr. Peter Choy Wai-man as too sympathetic to the Chinese Communist government.

The Hong Kong Diocese has had no permanent leadership since January 2019, when Bishop Michael Yeung Ming-cheung died unexpectedly. Since the death of Bishop Yeung, the diocese is temporarily led by its predecessor, Cardinal John Tong Hon, who retired in 2017.

Senior Church officials in Rome, Hong Kong, and mainland China have independently confirmed to CNA that a decision to appoint Father Choy as the next Hong Kong bishop received final approval in Rome. Father Choy is currently one of the four vicar-general in the diocese of Hong Kong. CNA asked Choy to comment on his appointment, but no response was received at the time of placement.

The appointment of Fr. Choy was not announced because his increase could be seen as a reprimand for the continuing political protests on the island province, various diocesan officials from Vatican and Hong Kong have told CNA.

Sources in Hong Kong and Rome have told CNA that Cardinal Tong himself has advised against announcing the appointment of Fr. Choy.

“The situation (in China and Hong Kong) is very delicate and nobody wants to make things harder. It will be announced (when possible) and that is all there is, “a senior curial source in Rome told CNA about the appointment. CNA asked Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See, to comment on the decision to father Choy and the decision to postpone the public announcement, but no response was received at the time of placement.

Hong Kong saw large-scale protests against Chinese and local governments throughout much of 2019. The demonstrations began after the communist authorities tried to impose a new law on the province, which made extradition to the mainland possible. That proposed law has since been abolished, but the protests continue.

Father Choy is known to be close to Cardinal Tong and would have a good working relationship with Chinese government agencies, both on the island and on the mainland. Allegedly he attended a meeting with the Cardinal and Carrie Lamb, the president of Hong Kong, during the protests.

Father Choy was born in 1959 in Hong Kong and ordained a priest in 1986. Since October 2017, he has been one of the four Vicar-General of the Hong Kong Diocese, appointed with responsibility for the bishop’s office, the current formation for both clergy and lay people, and leading ecumenical and inter-religious dialogue for the diocese. Father Choy also serves as dean of the Hong Kong Seminary.

It was generally said of Father Choy that he was a leading candidate to lead the diocese at the time of the death of Bishop Yeung. Several priests on the island told CNA that it was as if Bishop Yeung was preparing Father Choy for leadership before he died.

“Father Peter was considered the internal candidate from the outset,” a senior Hong Kong priest who was close to Bishop Yeung told CNA and asked for anonymity, raising concerns about church and government agencies.

“He was a close friend of Bishop Michael (Yeung), and there is no doubt that he wanted him as his successor.”

“For some reason, his name was held up due to some vague accusations. They could never prove whether they are true or whether this is exactly the way diocese priests eat other diocesan priests here. “

Concern both on the island and in Rome about how Father Choy’s appointment could be received is related to his alleged proximity to the government and his distance from the pro-democracy movement, which has a significant Catholic involvement.

Among the Catholics from Hong Kong there are also rumors about the personal fitness of Fr. Choy for leadership.

“There is concern about a lack of gravitas,” a priest close to the Hong Kong Chancellery told CNA, saying that many would be concerned that Father Choy would not be able to stand up for the church locally.

Another senior local clerk offered a more uncertain assessment of Father Choy’s reputation in Hong Kong and described him as a “pro-Beijing hawk” and a “sworn enemy of (Cardinal) Zen.”

“His uplifting is just further evidence of how the Holy See is selling the believers along the Yangtze, or in this case Pearl River,” the senior clergyman told CNA.

Both predicted that the appointment would cause a pronounced cancellation of Cardinal Joseph Zen Ze-kiun, the predecessor of Cardinal Tong as Bishop of Hong Kong, and an outspoken critic of the Vatican-China deal for 2018.

“When the announcement is finally made, (Cardinal Zen) will go crazy,” someone told CNA. “One of the things he is fighting is an agreement that can be seen as an appeasement (from the government), and that’s how this will be translated.”

Sharp division among the local clergy and believers is strongly influenced by the political situation, especially after the attempted crackdown by the mainland government and after the deal between the Vatican and 2018, which allegedly gave the communist authorities the right to new episcopal appointments to propose and approve.

The other prominent candidate for Hong Kong’s vacant diocese was the current auxiliary bishop of the diocese, Bishop Joseph Ha Chi-shing, who is publicly associated with the island’s demonstrators and appeared on protests and demonstrations.

CNA was told by senior clergy in the diocese that Bishop Yeung had wanted to ask before his death that Father Choy be appointed as second auxiliary bishop to balance Bishop Ha’s more hostile attitude toward the mainland government.

“Bishop Yeung wanted two auxiliary officials,” a Chancellery from Hong Kong explained to CNA. “They would have been like a ying-yang: one very long and powerful (Ha), the other rather meek and withdrawn (Choy), but they were both very close friends of the bishop (Yeung).”

The same source stated that similar concerns and faction among diocesan clergy led Bishop Yeung to encourage four pastors-general to serve simultaneously – an unusual move.

“Yeung had these four pastors-general instead of one, they each brought something different to the table and it was to appease all the different factions under the clergy. The clergy here are very divided about many different things: age, seminary friendships, and politics, “the priest said.

There are more than 300 priests in Hong Kong, most members of religious orders. They serve a diocese of more than 600,000 Catholics.

A senior source close to the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples in Rome told CNA that Bishop Ha was the Vatican’s first choice to succeed Bishop Yeung, and that Pope Francis had formally approved his appointment just to reverse the decision before it was announced.

The Congregation for the Evangelization of People is responsible for recommending episcopal appointments in China, together with the State Secretariat.

“Months ago, Bishop Ha was already nominated – his name had gone public (with Pope Francis) and came out with approval. It was not yet published when he was in the front line of a major demonstration and (Cardinal Fernando) Filoni (then prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples) had to reverse the decision, “the Vatican official told CNA.

“What happened was that this would have been against the entire political attempt to stabilize the place of the church in China.” There was no choice but to reverse the decision. “

While the announcement of the appointment of Fr. Choy is considered delayed for the time being, the Vatican can still change course if the political circumstances do not change, as it has once done for the same position.

“Yeung was always a pragmatist, he was halfway between (his predecessors) Zen and Tong: Tong, we always said, thought there was nothing wrong with the mainland, Zen thought there was nothing good with the mainland,” a high priest said. the island told CNA.

Father Choy would be “more in the Tong line, and Ha with Zen, but in the current climate you will certainly get one or the other.”

