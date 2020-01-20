advertisement

Forward Indiana Vassilev was the second youngest American in the English Premier League when he appeared as a substitute in Brighton in the second half.

Vassilev started in the 67th minute of the 1-1 draw on Saturday. At 18 years, 11 months and 2 days, he became the second youngest behind defender Jonathan Spector, who was 18 years, 5 months and 27 days old when he played his first league game for Manchester United against Blackburn on August 28, 2004.

Vassilev made his first appearance on the Aston Villa senior team on 4 January as a substitute in the FA Cup against Fulham.

advertisement

He played for the United States with Josh Sargent and Tim Weah at the 2017 Under-17 World Cup where the Americans lost to England in the quarter-finals.

Vassilev was born in Savannah, Georgia, to Bulgarian parents. He played at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and signed with Aston Villa in 2018.

Vassilev was one of two debuts for Americans in Europe this week. Midfielder Gio Reyna, a son of former US captain Claudio Reyna, made his debut in Augsburg on Saturday as a 72nd minute substitute for Borussia Dortmund.

At 17 years, 2 months and 5 days, Reyna was the youngest American to play in the Bundesliga. Midfielder Christian Pulisic was 17 years, 4 months and 12 days old when he made his Dortmund debut against Ingolstadt on January 30, 2016

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

,

advertisement