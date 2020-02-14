Arpit Vasavada worked its way into an encouraging century (126 not out, 267b, 13×4, 1×6) when Saurashtra ended the day with 346 for six against Tamil Nadu on the third day of their Group B Ranji Trophy clash at SCA Stadium on Friday.

The host batsmen Vasavada and Avi Barot, who resumed at 107 for three, were careful for most of the morning session. The Tamil Nadu Bowler, who were desperately looking for gates, went into overdrive. Pacemen K. Vignesh and M. Mohammed played with a lot of fire. Both kept hitting the deck to unsettle the left-right combination of Vasavada and Barot, but the two were certain.

There was a trickle in the first hour. The batsmen only got two runs and knew they had plenty of time to chase Tamil Nadus 424. Barot (82, 206b, 10×4, 1×6) and Vasavada brought the hosts to lunch at 194 for three, their partnership with the fourth wicket extended to 108.

Vignesh strikes

Vignesh, who had bent his back and achieved additional speed and jumping power on a feather bed, found the decisive breakthrough. He removed the strong Barot, the batsman’s attempt to glide the ball over Wicketkeeper N. Jagadeesan’s gloves.

Soon after, Mohammed greeted Samarth Vyas with a short delivery. Samarth went to pull and offered Kaushik Gandhi the easiest catch on the square leg. Left-wing spinner M. Siddharth soon held Prerak Mankad in front.

Face the challenge

The three fast gates put the visitors up and Saurashtra in the background. But Vasavada took up the challenge, took control of the innings and also achieved the coveted three-digit value. In Chirag Jani (47) he found a capable partner who was ready to defend himself.

The two forged an unbeaten stand of 104 runs for the unbroken seventh wicket. Her association threatened Tamil Nadu in the race to honor the first innings.

The results:

Tamil Nadu – 1st innings: 424th

Saurashtra – 1st innings: Harvik Desai c Sai Kishore b Vignesh 12, Kishan Parmar c Sinivas b Sai Kishore 24, Avi Barot c Jagadeesan b Vignesh 82, Vishvaraj Jadeja c Sinivas b Siddharth 16, Arpit Vasavada (eyelash) 126, Samarth Vyas c Kaushik b Mohammed 10, Prerak Mankad lbw b Siddharth 13, Chirag Jani (eyelash) 47; Extras (nb-6, w-1, b-6, lb-3): 16; Total (for six weeks in 126 overs): 346.

Fall of the gates: 1-18, 2-45, 3-87, 4-195, 5-213, 6-242.

Tamil Nadu Bowling: Vignesh 25-5-57-2, Mohammed 22-8-58-1, Sai Kishore 28-4-73-1, Sinivas 17-2-55-0, Siddharth 22-3-64-2, Aparajith 10-3 -23-0, Ganga Sridhar 1-0-6-0, Kaushik 1-0-1-0.

