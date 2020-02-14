After another controversial VAR call, wolves had to settle for a point against the 10-man Leicester.

Willy Boly’s header in the first half was blocked offside after a brief review of Pedro Neto as the hosts drew 0-0 at Molineux.

Hamza Choudhury was knocked out for the foxes late in the second half after collecting two bookings, and they clung after Raul Jimenez’s late header flashed wide.

Brendan Rodgers’ team remained third in the Premier League and missed the chance to return to second place when Jamie Vardy – now scoring in his last eleven games – pulled another gap.

The two-year ban on UEFA competitions in Manchester City for serious violations of the UEFA club license and financial fair play regulations has at least solidified Foxes’ hopes in the Champions League.

While the board of directors has not yet confirmed what other place in the Champions League will be available and City is attractive, the wolves are still on the hunt – the fifth may now be good enough to join the football elite.

The draw put her in seventh place in the chase, three points behind the fifth place in Sheffield United.

The teams came in freshly after their winter break, but the rest of the game contributed little to the pace of the game and instead helped keep it out of sync.

Youri Tielemans’ drive was rejected by Rui Patricio and less than 90 seconds later, Kasper Schmeichel’s outstretched leg kept Diogo Jota away.

But it was a rare opening, and although it was competitive, it was slow, and neither side could deal with any control.

Caglar Soyuncu headed a header from James Maddison’s free kick directly to Patricio after 23 minutes, but the game meandered before a dramatic end of the half.

Five minutes before the break, Schmeichel Wolves almost gave the lead when his sloppy pass to Choudhury made it possible for Neto to get in, but he could only cut well.

Two minutes later, Jimenez missed an even better chance when he missed a free header from Jonny’s flank and nodded profusely.

The wolves were angry a minute before the break when Boly glanced at Matt Doherty’s rainfall – just so VAR wouldn’t let the goal go.

Neto had played a short corner to Jota and when he got the back pass the striker came from an offside position, though marginally, despite the ball being played backwards.

Ruben Neves was booked for dissent and Conor Coady demonstrated with referee Mike Dean during the break when Molineux simmered.

It was the second time that Nuno Espirito Santo’s men saw a VAR-defeated goal against Leicester this season after Leander Dendoncker’s goal in a 0-0 draw on opening day was canceled due to handball.

The halftime stopped the wolves’ momentum and Leicester settled well after the break, but Vardy remained anonymous.

However, the 17-goal top scorer in the Premier League had poor service and the Wolves took the initiative when Adama Traore was introduced 26 minutes before the end.

The hosts’ hopes were further raised when Choudhury was released after 76 minutes. The midfielder already had a booking and left when he defeated Dendoncker after he slipped and lost the ball.

Wolves pushed and Jimenez shot a header past before Joao Moutinho shot far.

Forward Jimenez should have won it in the last minute of regular time, but cleared a free header that was only a few inches wide, and Schmeichel knocked Traore’s violent drive away in added time.