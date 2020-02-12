Vanessa Minnillo was never paid for her appearance as a husband Nick Lachey Music video – and she won’t let go!

The fans remember the stars they met for the first time in Lachey’s music video “What’s Left of Me” in 2006, in which 39-year-old Minnillo appeared as his love interest.

“I was never paid for this video,” the TV personality revealed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I’ve been paying every day since this video!” Joked 46-year-old Lachey.

When Minnillo spoke of the experience she had with Lachey 14 years ago, she admitted that she was definitely attracted to the singer who would become her husband years later.

“See ladies! If you know what you want, do it, ”she said with a laugh.

The unveiling of Minnillo came just in time for the couple’s 10th anniversary. The singer of True To Your Heart asked the question in 2010 and married Minnillo in 2011.

“I think the good thing about it is that it doesn’t feel like 10 years from now,” said Lachey. “It feels like it was only yesterday when we were planning our wedding and doing the [TV] special and the whole thing and three children. It just flies by! “

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Minnillo and Lachey were recently involved in a drama involving Lachey’s ex-wife. Jessica Simpson, The singer-designer, 39, spilled dirty details about her failed marriage to Lachey in her new memoir, “Open Book,” and admitted that despite her differences, she’ll always love him. They were married from 2002 to 2006.

In an interview with the Today Show, Lachey admitted that he hadn’t read Simpson’s book, but still had great respect for her. Minnillo, meanwhile, seemed to be casting shadows on her husband’s ex and said she had never sent Simpson a gift because she didn’t know her address. She later denied being petty towards Simpson after receiving a backlash from fans.