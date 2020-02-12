Nick and Vanessa Lachey go back. In a new interview, the couple thought about when they first met and how their relationship blossomed after Nick’s divorce Jessica Simpson,

Nick and Vanessa Lachey’s relationship timeline

“Nick and I knew each other in passing because we both worked at MTV,” said the 39-year-old television star on Tuesday February 11th at Tamron Hall, and I was working on TRL there. We would only catch up and we would only talk and hang out. And then when he was single and I was single … he asked me to play in his music video. “

Nick, now 46, and Vanessa started texting each other before meeting again in person. At the time, she was living in New York City and he was in Los Angeles.

“We spent a lot of time separately in our early relationship,” said the 98-degree member Tamron Hall, “(We would) sit on the phone for hours and don’t want to hang up.”

Vanessa Lachey, Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson Shutterstock (2)

Hollywood’s hottest couples

But when it was time in 2006 for the two to see each other personally on the set of Nick’s “What’s Left of Me” music video, Vanessa was nervous.

“I’m going there and we have this emotional connection and this is the first time we are looking for the butterflies,” said the actress. “And they say,” Um, Miss Minnillo “- because my maiden name is Vanessa Minnillo -” Mr. Lachey has chosen your closet. It’s over there. “

Vanessa remembered that Nick had chosen an “empty tank top” for her that “barely covered her bottom”. However, the singer insisted that his wife “tends to overdo her stories a little” and joked, “Baby, you can’t tell these stories anymore. You get me in trouble.”

Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey’s open quotes about marriage

The music video “What’s Left of Me” premiered on MTV in April 2006. Two months later Nick and Simpson (39) were able to complete their divorce. (The Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica Costars performed several times on TRL during their nearly four-year marriage – while Vanessa was the host.)

Nick proposed Vanessa in November 2010, and eight months later they made a knot. Love Is Blind’s fellow humans are now parents of three children: Camden (7), Brooklyn (5) and Phoenix (3).

When Hall, 49, asked the former VJ about the secret of their marriage, a visibly emotional Vanessa replied, “Do you know what it is? It’s all. That’s all. It is love, it is confusion, it is work, it is joy, it is tears. It’s all and the thing – I’ll actually be suffocated when I think about it – is that we both work. I love him so much and respect him that when we argue or we fight or we love or we praise it comes from such a deep core. “

Listen to Us Weekly’s hot Hollywood on Spotify as Us publishers break the hottest entertainment news every week!

