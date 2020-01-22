Vanessa Hudgens with Kyle Kuzma discovered after Austin Butler Split

advertisement

Vanessa Hudgens and Kyle Kuzma. Shutterstock (2)

Keep going? Vanessa Hudgens was spotted on a date with Lakers players Kyle Kuzma, a week after us, Weekly brought the news that she and Austin Butler had split up after almost nine years of dating.

The high school musical Alum was seen at Lilia in Brooklyn on Tuesday, January 21. The basketball star, 24, reported to TMZ. In photos posted by the outlet, the duo enjoyed a glass of wine and laughed as they ate dinner in the Italian restaurant.

Kuzma was in town with the Los Angeles team, who will play the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, January 22.

Hudgens has posted photos of herself in NYC in recent days as she advertises Bad Boys for Life, including appearances on Good Morning America and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

The fat live! star has been a fan of the Lakers and basketball for years and recently attended a game in LA on January 13 to see Kuzma and the Lakers compete against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

At the time, the actress shared a video on Instagram from the sidelines and tagged Lebron James. Dwight Howard and Kuzma in it and called them “my heroes”.

The athlete and former Disney Channel star sparked speculation when they started following each other on Instagram earlier this month. They also liked each other’s photos and commented on pictures.

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler on August 9, 2019 in Porto Cervo, Sardinia, Italy. Anthony Harvey / Shutterstock

After the Michigan native had shared a picture of himself on the court on Saturday, January 18, and wrote: “Yeaaaa, we like dastttt like,” Hudgens commented, “Ya we doooo🙌🏼.”

The Princess Switch: Switched Again The actress shared a lot on social media after separating from Butler, 28. She posted selfies in the California sunshine and made videos that were shot on set, but on Live With Kelly and Ryan Friday, January 17, she admitted that she was overseas while working (she recently filmed the sequel to The Princess Switch in Scotland) “The things I miss the most are the people I love.”

Hudgens had been with the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star for over eight years before quitting in late 2019. The actress told “those close to her about the separation,” an insider told us in January.

Kuzma was previously linked to Kendall Jenner After a viral meme in July 2019 suggested that the 24-year-old model dated multiple NBA players, the Lakers star included.

“This is a playoff team Lmao,” one social media user wrote next to a picture titled “Starting 5 of NBA Players Kendall Jenner Dated.” The five athletes listed were D’Angelo Russell. Jordan Clarkson. Ben Simmons. Blake Griffin and Kuzma.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star replied quickly on Twitter and wrote: “2 out of 5 exactly, thanks.”

Jenner didn’t say which two she was referring to at the time, but she was previously connected to Griffin (30) and Simmons (23).

