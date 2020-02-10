When Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler The former high school musical star hoped it was only “temporary”, as RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

A source said that Hudgens is still very interested in Butler and the best way to save their relationship is to let him go.

“She had the impression that this was only temporary,” the insider told Radar. “She thought they were going to take a break and then he would miss her and come back. But as time goes by, I think Vanessa is worried that he won’t.”

“I don’t think his focus is on a steady relationship right now,” added the source.

As Radar previously reported, Butler’s career caused the gap between them.

“Austin’s career has really skyrocketed last year,” the source said. “He appeared in” Once Upon a Time in Hollywood “and starred in Elvis [Presley], so for him he just focused on it and that really influenced his relationship with Vanessa.”

The two separated in November 2019.

The stars – who have been together since September 2011 – sparked breakup rumors after seemingly not spending the holiday together.

Since their separation, Hudgens has published a number of high-risk photos on social media. The former couple still seem to follow each other on Instagram.

Hudgens was spotted with Lakers basketball player one night recently, Kyle Kuzma, But another source said Radar was just a “distraction” while it was getting ready to separate.

In an interview with Women’s Health in 2018, Hudgens apparently indicated that she would soon be out of marriage.

“I want to get married, travel, then have children – probably in my late 30s,” she admitted. “It is so solid now because I feel strong as an independent woman. I am very independent, but it is nice to have a best friend with whom you can share both wins and losses.”