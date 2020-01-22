Vanessa Hudgens said goodbye to NBA star Kyle Kuzma for dinner and followed Austin Butler Split

advertisement

It was reported this month that Vanessa Hudgens and longtime friend Austin Butler had split up after a nine-year relationship, and Hudgens was seen with a new person on Tuesday.

TMZ reports that Hudgens was seen for dinner with Los Angeles Laker player Kyle Kuzma at Italian bistro Lilia in Brookly, New York on Tuesday evening. According to photos, the couple sat at a small and intimate table and seemed to share a bottle of red wine with their food. It is unclear whether the two were on a date.

The appearance follows after fans have noticed that Hudgens and Kuzma interact on social media. After the lakes defeated the Houston Rockets on Saturday, Kuzma posted a photo of herself in the square with the heading “Yeaaaa, we like there.” “Ya we doooo,” commented Hudgens.

When the Lakers played the Cleveland Cavaliers in Los Angeles last week, Hudgens shared footage from the game on Instagam and tagged Kuzma along with other players in their caption. “Ugh @lakers @kingjames @kuz @dwighthoward my heroes,” she wrote.

Us Weekly was the first to report the separation of Hudgens and Butler. “Vanessa and Austin officially separated, and Vanessa told those close to her about their separation,” said a source. None of the actors commented on the breakup. The couple originally met on the set of high school musicals when Hudgens was dating Zac Efron, who they separated from in 2010 before she and Butler started dating in 2011.

A source told E! News that Hudgens and Butler parted because of the distance – Hudgens filmed the sequel to Netflix’s The Princess Switch overseas, while Butler appears to be in production of the upcoming Elvis Presley biopics, which will be filmed in Australia.

“They only shoot on two different continents and it’s a matter of distance,” said the source. “There is no such thing as bad blood and they have a lot of respect for each other.” A second source said the two are “split for now” and “will see what happens”.

“They have such a long history and deep connection that they can find each other again,” they added.

Most recently, Hudgens spoke about Butler in an interview with Cosmopolitan UK for the February 2020 cover, admitting that long-distance relationships are difficult.

“This year it’s eight years – FaceTime, good communication, respect and trust [it’s what keeps us going].” She said. “The longest time we’ve been apart has been four months. It sucks! You start hearing yourself say I miss you.” But if it’s your person, you make it work. “

Photo credit: Getty / NBC

