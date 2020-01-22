Vanessa Hudgens on a date with Kyle Kuzma after Austin Butler Split

advertisement

Vanessa Hudgens don’t waste time!

Only a few days after the news of her separation from her long-time friend came Austin servant, the Bad Boys for Life actress, 31, was seen on a romantic date with a new guy!

On Tuesday, January 21st, Hudgens was caught having a candlelit dinner with an NBA star Kyle Kuzma Reportedly at Lilia, a trendy Italian bistro in Brooklyn, New York. Eyewitnesses said the couple was sitting at a small table for two and enjoying a bottle of wine with their meal.

Your dinner date comes after the stars sparked romance rumors with their flirtatious social media comments.

This weekend, 24-year-old Kuzma and his team, the Los Angeles Lakers, released a picture of him on the basketball court.

“Yeaaaa, we like dastttt capt,” he labeled the cool photo showing his arm tattoos as he strutted around in his uniform.

“Ya we doooo,” replied Hudgens.

Her comment has been liked over 1,200 times by fans.

Days before Kuzma’s post, Hudgens shared an Instagram post with videos of a Lakers game she had attended. “Ugh @lakers @kingjames @kuz @dwighthoward my heros,” she wrote in the headline.

She and Kuzma have not yet confirmed their relationship, and Hudgens has not yet commented on the separation from Butler 28, which she had been dating for about nine years, before suddenly ceasing to call her earlier this year. A source exclusively told RadarOnline.com that it was the Hollywood actor’s rapid career that caused him and Hudgens to drift apart.

