Vanessa Hudgens cheers Kyle Kuzma in the Lakers game

Vanessa Hudgens turns out to be a supportive friend after meeting a basketball player Kyle Kuzma,

On Wednesday, January 22nd, the Bad boys for life The actress was seen in the crowd in Madison Square Garden in Manhattan and watched the Lakers ball team play against the New York Knicks. She smiled from ear to ear as she cheered for her new flame.

Hudgens also used social media to demonstrate their support for the NBA team. She posted a few clips of the game on her Instagram story and a video from Anthony Davis Scoring a basket, “LEGOOOOO @lakers.”

She also posted a few photos of her on Instagram, including one holding a beer and a few others sitting next to the director Eamon O’Rourke,

With a few applause and hard work on the pitch, the Lakers won and defeated the Knicks 100-92.

Just a day before the game, RadarOnline.com reported that Hudgens and Kuzma, 24, were caught having a candlelit dinner and a bottle of wine in Lilia, a trendy Italian bistro in Brooklyn, New York.

Before the dinner date, the two flirty social media comments shared, which triggered romantic rumors.

On January 19, the NBA star released a photo of him in his Lakers clothing on the square.

He captioned the photo “Yeaaaa, we like there”, to which Hudgens replied: “Ya we doooo.”

Days earlier, she visited another Lakers game, posted a few videos from the event, and mentioned Kuzma as one of her heroes in her caption.

Hudgens’ alleged new relationship with the athlete has not yet been confirmed, but her date follows from the breakup of her almost nine-year-old boyfriend. Austin Butler.

As Radar reported exclusively, the former couple disbanded when it found that it “was in two different places when it came to their careers.”

“Austin’s career has really skyrocketed last year,” a source told Radar exclusively. “He appeared in Once upon a time in Hollywood and he plays the main role as Elvis Presley]So he just focuses on it for him and that really influenced his relationship with Vanessa. “

