Fall in love with their daughters! Vanessa Bryant raved about her and Kobe Bryant’s girl after the tragic helicopter crash of his and her daughter Gianna in January 2020.

The basketball legend died at the age of 41 along with his 13-year-old on a trip to a Mamba Sports Academy game in Thousand Oaks, California.

Vanessa honored her late husband in February 2020 with a relapse photo of the NBA player. “# My best friend # the best dad miss you so much,” she wrote at the time. “# Pretty # sweet # funny # loving # girlfriend. Miss you and say: “Bonjourno principessa / reina.”

Born in California, she gave birth to her first daughter, Natalia, in 2003. Three years later, the couple welcomed Gianna, followed by Bianka in 2016 and Capri in 2019.

Vanessa wanted “a boy more than” the Los Angeles Lakers player, he told Extra in March 2019. “It is too. She wanted a boy so he could be mom’s boy forever – something like that. We’ll see if I can deliver, I don’t know. She says, “You’ll see if you can take a clutch shot.” You gave me all the girls, let’s see if you can bring a boy! “No, not yet. We’ll see.”

The native of Philadelphia told Jimmy Kimmel In October 2018, Gianna wanted to continue his legacy on the basketball court and had WNBA dreams.

In October 2019, he raved about the “curiosity of his athletic daughter on the court” for the Los Angeles Times. He said Gianna was “something else” and said: she can detach herself and come to me and ask a specific question that is not common. She comes to me and says, “OK, in this particular case, if I try to close the gap but it goes outside, do I have to change my perspective?” It is a very specific question. That’s damn cool. “

