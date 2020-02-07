Vanessa Bryant does her best to honor her husband, the legend of Los Angles Lakers, Kobe Bryant, and their daughter Gianna Bryant. Vanessa recently attended Gianna’s jersey retirement ceremony at Harbor Day School in Newport Beach, and Vanessa shared a series of photos and videos from the ceremony. In one of the Instagram posts, Vanessa revealed what she would miss most about Gianna.

“My Gianna,” she wrote. “God, I miss you. I’m so happy that I woke up to see your beautiful face and amazing smile for 13 years. I wish it was until my last breath. Mommy loves you to the moon and back. Infinity plus 1. “

During the ceremony, Gianna’s music teacher spoke about her.

“I’ve been teaching Gianna since she was in fifth grade,” he said. “This is a person who never threw mud. To badly talk about others – I never heard them. She was always about it.” The faculty’s advisor advised Gianna’s candidacy for the faculty. “We gave her an assignment and she carried it out as quickly and eagerly as anyone else I’ve ever seen. Gianna was a great leader on our student council. We will always remember her will to improve things and after To strive for excellence. “

In the last post, Vanessa shared three photos of the ceremony, including a look at her # 2 jersey.

“My gigi,” she wrote. “I love you! I miss you. You have taught us all that no act of kindness is ever too small. Mom is quiet and will ALWAYS be so proud of you, Mamacita.”

Before the ceremony, Vanessa paid tribute to her husband on Instagram. She portrayed the five-time NBA champion and wrote: “I miss you so much. I miss you and say: ‘Bonjourno principessa / reina.'”

Kobe and Gianna were two of the nine people who died in a helicopter accident outside Los Angeles on January 26. On January 29, Vanessa broke her silence about the tragedy.

“My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who have shown support and love during this terrible time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them,” she signed a photo of the Bryant family in happier times , “We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my dear husband Kobe, the amazing father of our children, and my beautiful, sweet Gianna, a loving, thoughtful and wonderful daughter and amazing sister of Natalia, Bianka and Capri.”