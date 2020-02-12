It was naturally a struggle for the surviving family of the former NBA superstar. Kobe Bryant, who was killed with his 13-year-old daughter Gigi in a tragic helicopter accident on January 26 outside Los Angeles.

His widow Vanessa Bryant recently expressed sadness and a little anger in a recent Instagram post as she struggled to cope with her heartbreaking loss.

“I was hesitant to express my feelings in words. My brain refuses to accept that Kobe and Gigi are gone, ”she wrote. “It’s like trying to process Kobe’s departure, but my body refuses to accept that my Gigi will never come back to me. It does not go well. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my granddaughter cannot have this opportunity ?! I am so angry. She had so much life to live. “

Although she knows that what she feels is normal under the circumstances, she knows that she must remain strong for her surviving family.

“I know how I feel is normal. It is part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case someone experiences a loss like this, ”wrote Bryant. “God, I wish they were here and that this nightmare was over. Pray for all the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all. “

A “celebration of life” memorial has been announced on February 24 at Staples Center, home of the Los Angeles Lakers, where Bryant has played for almost two decades.

