Vanessa Bryant tells how much she is in pain when she mourns the death of her husband. Kobe Bryantand her little daughter Gianna, in a fatal helicopter crash.

“I didn’t want to put my feelings into words,” she admitted in a heartbreaking Instagram message released on Monday, February 10th.

“My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi have disappeared. I cannot process both at the same time. It’s like trying to prevent Kobe from being gone, but my body refusing to accept my Gigi will never come back to me, ”she wrote.

The 37-year-old Vanessa has unmasked the survivors’ guilt after the January 26 accident that left former basketball star Kobe [41], Gianna, and seven other LA Lakers people killed.

“It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby doesn’t have this opportunity ?! I’m so crazy, “she admitted, noticing that 13-year-old Gianna” had so much to live for. “

Despite the burning pain, Vanessa tries to stay present for her and Kobe’s other children.

“Then I realize that I have to be strong and have to be there for my three daughters. Crazy, I’m not with Kobe and Gigi, but I’m grateful to be here Natalia. Bianka and capri,” She wrote.

“I know what I think is normal. It is part of the grieving process. I just wanted to tell if there was anyone out there who had experienced such a loss,” the mother continued.

“God, I wish you were here and this nightmare was over. I pray for all victims of this terrible tragedy. Please keep praying for everyone, ”she added.