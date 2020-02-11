It’s heartbreaking Vanessa Bryant‘S Instagram post about suffering from the grief of losing her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant,

Gigi “had so much to live for,” she wrote, and she can’t put up with the fact that both Gigi and Kobe have disappeared.

She knows that this is part of the grieving process, she continued, but “just wanted to tell if there was anyone out there who had experienced such a loss.”

It is so heartbreaking and we wish her the strength and strength to endure this tragic loss.

I didn’t want to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi have disappeared. I cannot process both at the same time. It’s like trying to keep Kobe away, but my body refuses to accept my Gigi. He will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby doesn’t have this opportunity ?! I am so crazy. She had so much to live for. Then I realize that I have to be strong and have to be there for my 3 daughters. I’m not angry with Kobe and Gigi, but I’m grateful here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I think is normal. It is part of the grieving process. I just wanted to tell if there was anyone who has experienced such a loss. God, I wish they were here and this nightmare was over. I pray for all victims of this terrible tragedy. Please keep praying for everyone.