Forever in her heart. Vanessa Bryant shared an emotional post in honor of her late husband Kobe Bryant on her first Valentine’s Day without him by her side.

The previous model, 37, went to Instagram to remember the love of her life that passed away with her daughter Gianna in January. Almost a month after the retired NBA player and his 13-year-old daughter fell victim to a tragic helicopter wreck, Vanessa recalled both spirits through posts Lauryn Hill“Tell him” on Instagram.

“I love you so much for my eternal Valentine’s Day,” she wrote on Friday, February 14, next to a photo of herself sitting on the lap of the deceased athlete. “I miss you so much on your favorite vacation. The amplifier per Semper. Kisses to you and Gigi in heaven. Happy Valentine’s Day, my babies. With all my love, your boo-boo. “

After the great loss of her family, Vanessa relied on her mother to get support from her three other daughters, Natalia [17], Bianka [3] and Capri [7 months]. A source told Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, February 12th, that the widow was “in denial” because she continued to mourn.

“Her mother has been her rock for the past few weeks,” the source said. “Her mother is always with her and the girls and she has kept Vanessa strong and she is the weight of her support system.”

A few days earlier, Vanessa spoke openly about the challenges of adapting to life without her husband and daughter.

“I refused to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone,” she wrote on Instagram on Monday, February 10, “I can’t process both at the same time It’s like trying to process that Kobe is gone, but my body refuses to accept that my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day if my little girl doesn’t have this opportunity ?! I’m so crazy. She had so much life to live. “

Vanessa admitted that her complex feelings were “part of the grieving process,” but said she was determined to stay strong for the rest of her family.

“There is no other option, simply put,” a source told us. “Vanessa consoles herself with the support of her mother and sister [Sophie Laine], who are committed to accompanying her. But at the end of the day there are no words to describe her feelings. “

